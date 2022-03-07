Multiple suspects in custody after Des Moines school shooting

Multiple people were shot outside a Des Moines high school Monday, per ABC News.



The shooting reportedly happened outside the school but on school grounds.

What happened: Des Moines police confirmed that three teens were shot on the campus of Des Moines East High School.

Details: All three students were in critical condition, police said.



The school was placed on lockdown.

Students have now been given permission to leave school.

Residents in the area were asked to stay clear of the school due to the ongoing situation, per KCCI.

“The circumstances of the shooting and whether or not students were involved are unclear,” ABC News reports.

What they’re saying: “I was just sitting in my friend’s car and then all of the sudden I heard 11 gunshots and some boys screaming,” East High student Kaylie Shannon told KCCI.

What to know: Multiple suspects were detained after the shooting, Axios reports.

