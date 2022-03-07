Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 7, 2022 | 
Multiple suspects in custody after Des Moines school shooting

What happened at the East High School shooting in Des Moines, Iowa

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 7, 2022 3:48 p.m. MST
Multiple people were shot outside a Des Moines high school Monday, per ABC News.

  • The shooting reportedly happened outside the school but on school grounds.

What happened: Des Moines police confirmed that three teens were shot on the campus of Des Moines East High School.

Details: All three students were in critical condition, police said.

  • The school was placed on lockdown.
  • Students have now been given permission to leave school.
  • Residents in the area were asked to stay clear of the school due to the ongoing situation, per KCCI.
  • “The circumstances of the shooting and whether or not students were involved are unclear,” ABC News reports.

What they’re saying: “I was just sitting in my friend’s car and then all of the sudden I heard 11 gunshots and some boys screaming,” East High student Kaylie Shannon told KCCI.

What to know: Multiple suspects were detained after the shooting, Axios reports.

