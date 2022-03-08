The letter Z and why it matters in the Ukraine-Russia war

The letter “Z” has taken on a new meaning during the war between Ukraine and Russia, becoming a symbol of the ongoing pro-Russia movement across the world.

What is the letter Z on Russian tanks?

The letter “Z” has been drawing attention ever since it was spotted scribed on the sides of thousands of tanks and armored vehicles on the Russian border outside of Ukraine, per The New York Times.



The letter has been popping up in Russia, too. Russians have planted it on the back of their cars with stickers. Pundits wear it on T-shirts. A gymnast had it on his uniform while receiving a medal.

What does the letter Z mean?

Experts told CNN that the “Z” could mean “Za pobedy,” which is Russian for “for victory.”



It could also mean “Zapad,” which means “West.”

There are also some interpretations that state “Z” stands for “Zorro Squad,” or that “Z” might be a reference by Russian soldiers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to CNN.

“It appears Russian forces near the border are painting markers, in this case ‘Z’, on vehicles to identify different task forces or echelons,” Russian defense policy expert Rob Lee tweeted back in February.

Why does the letter Z matter for Russians?

There’s also the possibility that the letter might be a marker for soldiers to identify they are Russian.

The letter Z has become a symbol of support for the invasion by Russian supporters.

