Gas prices are at a record high: Here are some tips to help you save

Gas prices have hit a record high this week, jumping up 11%, according to AAA. But that might not be the end of the price hike.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that banned all imports of natural gas, oil and coal from Russia. This will cause gas prices to continue to rise, according to a statement from The White House.

With gas prices on the rise, here are some ways to save on fuel:

Download an app

Apps such as GasBuddy and AAA’s app show the gas stations with the best prices in your area.

Drive slower

“The harder your engine works, the more gas it’s going to take. Rapid acceleration and high speed driving make your engine work harder, and therefore, it sucks up more gasoline,” said Jack Gillis, the executive director of the Consumer Federation of America, according to CNBC.

The U.S. Department of Energy states that your gas mileage decreases when you drive faster than 50 mph, costing an extra 23 cents for every 5 mph you drive over 50 mph.

Avoid idling

Depending on the vehicle type, idling can use a quarter- to a half-gallon of gas per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Manufacturers recommend driving slowly 30 seconds after starting your vehicle in the wintertime. Driving allows the vehicle to warm up quicker.

Pay for gas with cash

Many gas stations charge less if you use cash to fill up your tank, reports CBS. If you don’t have cash, try and find a station that doesn’t charge extra for using a card.

Sign up for loyalty programs

Almost all gas stations and grocery stores have loyalty programs that offer discounts on gas. Most of these programs are free to use and can save around 15 cents per gallon, according to USA Today.

Companies such as 7-11, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Holiday and Speedway all offer loyalty programs.

Keep up on vehicle maintenance

Regular maintenance checks on your car can improve gas mileage by up to 40%, states the U.S. Department of Energy. Regular checks of your tires, brakes, belts, transmission fluid and other systems can greatly improve gas mileage.

Avoid aggressive driving

Rapid accelerating, braking and speeding can lower your gas mileage by up to 40%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

