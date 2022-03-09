Apple reveals all the details for the new affordable iPhone SE

Apple has announced a new version of the iPhone SE — an affordable version of the iPhone that is now in its third iteration.

Details: The new third-generation iPhone SE has a “compact and durable design” that includes new camera capabilities, according to Apple.



The new phone will come with improved photo editing features and more power for gaming and augmented reality.

The phone will also connect with 5G, a faster version of the internet.

Colors: There will be three colors for the iPhone SE — midnight, starlight and red (as a part of the Product Red foundation, which provides aid to pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS).

Battery: Per CNET, Apple said the new phone will have improved battery life, which might come from the phone’s new A15 bionic chip or the new iOS 15 software.

Price: iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models. Pricing starts at $429.



“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance and affordable price,” said Kaiann Drance , Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing, in a statement.

When to order: The phone is available for preorder on Friday, March 11.

