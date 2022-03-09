Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 
The Kremlin has responded to recent U.S. sanctions, saying it is ‘economic war’

How did Moscow respond to recent U.S. sanctions?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 3:10 p.m. MST
Cars move along the embankment of the Moskva River in front of the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 4, 2022. The Kremlin has accused the United States of waging “economic war”&nbsp;against Russia due to the recent sanctions against the country.

Associated Press

The Kremlin has accused the United States of waging “economic war” against Russia due to the recent sanctions against the country, per Reuters.

What happened: President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday as a direct response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • “Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports,” Biden said.
  • “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”
  • “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”
Response: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the U.S. is currently waging “de facto economic war” and Russia could retaliate against the U.S., according to USA Today.

  • “The U.S., undoubtedly, declared an economic war against Russia and they are waging this war,” Peskov said.
  • Russia will do “what in the best way corresponds to our interests,” he said, according to USA Today.
  • Peskov did not offer specifics about how Russia would respond.


What’s next: Biden said gas prices will continue to rise in the U.S. as a result of the recent ban. But, he said, that’s a price to pay for ensuring freedom in Ukraine.

  • “Putin seems determined to continue on his murderous path no matter the cost. Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.”
  • “People everywhere are speaking up for freedom.”

