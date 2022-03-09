Russian airstrike hits a maternity hospital in Ukraine, officials say. Here’s what happened

A Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, which has suffered a number of attacks in recent days, per The Wall Street Journal.



Adults and children were buried under the rubble, Ukrainian officials said, per WSJ.

Mariupol. Russian artillery ruined maternity hospital and children hospital. A lot of killed and wounded women. No information about children and newborn yet. Hey, @UN how are you doing? Please retweet pic.twitter.com/QJSfUMMngW — Dmytro Gurin, Ukrainian MP (@DmytroGurinMP) March 9, 2022

Context: Officials said they moved about 5,000 residents out of Mariupol overnight.



However, shelling has continued in the city. One bomb killed 22 people, officials said, per WSJ.

Per The Associated Press, the city of Mariupol — with 430,000 citizens — has been surrounded by Russian troops.

What they’re saying: “It’s medieval,” Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov said, per The Guardian.



“Putin is intent on having Ukraine without Ukrainians. It’s pure genocide. The attack being waged by Russia isn’t simply treacherous. It’s a war crime,” Orlov said, according to The Guardian.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?”

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

The bigger picture: Ukraine and Russia are currently working on ceasefire agreements to move civilians. The latest agreement focused on opening a corridor so that the area outside of Kyiv could be evacuated, as I reported for the Deseret News.

