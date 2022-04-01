Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 1, 2022 | 
Jen Psaki is planning to leave her job as White House press secretary to work at MSNBC

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 April 1, 2022 12:30 p.m. MDT
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 14, 2022, in Washington.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 14, 2022, in Washington. Psaki is in talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the White House sometime in May, according to Axios.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is in talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the White House sometime in May, according to Axios.

Driving the news: The Code of Federal Regulations has stipulations on public employees pursuing private-sector jobs while in office.

Nevertheless, unnamed sources confirmed the news to The Hill and Axios. For now, Psaki hasn’t formally announced her departure.

State of play: While the deal is close to being final, a Puck News report last month said that Psaki also talked to CNN and other networks that are interested in signing her.

According to The Hill, at a briefing last month, Psaki was asked if she was looking for a new job. She responded by saying that at present, she isn’t leaving the podium.

“I have more than enough on my plate here. So you can’t get rid of me quite yet. Sorry, Peter, for you on that,” she replied to Fox News’s Peter Doocy.

Flashback: Symone D. Sanders is another person who got her start in the White House working as spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, before going on to join MSNBC as an anchor with a new weekend program. The new show, airing on MSNBC and streaming on Peacock, is called “Symone.”

