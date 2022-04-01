Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 1, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Putin’s approval rating in Russia skyrocketed after Ukraine invasion

President Vladimir Putin’s ratings have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 April 1, 2022 3 p.m. MDT
SHARE Putin’s approval rating in Russia skyrocketed after Ukraine invasion
AP22091539034726.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik via Associated Press

President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings have reached a new high in Russia, according to an independent poll released on Thursday.

The poll results stated that 83% of Russians approved of Putin, up from 69% in January, and 71% last month.

Related

Details: The poll was conducted in March among 1,632 24- to 30-year-old Russian adults. It also found that sentiments about Russia saw a sharp uptick.

Approval ratings for the prime minister and governors, as well as activities by the government and State Duma, saw a rise in ratings, according to the poll by the Levada Center, an independent pollster in Moscow.

What they’re saying: Denis Volkov, Levada’s director, said that initial feelings of “shock and confusion” after the invasion have been replaced with support for Russia, per The New York Times.

He said that people believe that “everyone is against us” and that “Putin defends us, otherwise we would be eaten alive.”

Yes, but: According to the Times, some believe that these polls don’t represent public opinion accurately, as people may answer questions by looking at what is socially acceptable.

Related

FiveThirtyEight described Levada as a “respected, independent pollster.” According to Forbes, Columbia University professor Timothy Frye wrote a paper in 2016 that found that approval ratings were mostly reflective of the Russian public’s sentiment.

Related

Flashback: Putin’s approval ratings saw a sharp jump from 69% to 83% when the country seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, per The Wall Street Journal.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Evan McMullin ad attacks Mike Lee over Trump effort to overturn election
Jen Psaki is planning to leave her job as White House press secretary to work at MSNBC
Biden dips into oil reserve in an attempt to soften gas prices
Pope apologizes for church’s role in Indigenous residential schools. Here’s why
Russian President Putin’s advisers may be worried to deliver bad news, U.S. officials say
One month ago she woke up to a missile attack. Now, this teen is helping other Ukrainians stay in the U.S.