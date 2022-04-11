Why Americans are about to face ‘enormous’ economic repercussions from the Russia-Ukraine war

There will be “enormous” economic repercussions in the United States from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the near future, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellensaid Wednesday.

Details: Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee that Russia’s invasion will impact global trade and the flow of food and energy.



The repercussions will begin as the U.S. and European sanctions on Russia take shape, according to Fox Business.

She said the ban on Russian oil imports will send energy prices skyrocketing, per Reuters.

What she said: “Russia’s actions represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based, global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond,” Yellen said to the House Financial Services Committee, per Fox Business.



“We think it’s a price that’s important to pay to punish Russia for what it’s doing in Ukraine,” she added.

Russia and Ukraine account for about one-third of the world’s wheat exports, per CNN.

The sanctions will impact nickel, titanium, wheat and more.

It’s not all about Russian oil and energy.

What she said: “Russia’s invasion disrupted the flow of food for millions of people around the world and caused prices to spike,” Yellen told the committee, per CNN.

