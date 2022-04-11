President Biden to announce new gun regulation. Here’s what to know

President Joe Biden will announce new gun regulation Monday that aims to tackle the use of privately-made weapons, per The Associated Press.
Driving the news: Senior administration officials said that Biden will announce regulations that will look to tackle “ghost guns” — which are unregulated and untraceable weapons that people can make from kits, according to CNN.
- These “ghost guns” often don’t have serial numbers, making them harder to track.
- The new regulation will require background checks before people can purchase the kits, and serial numbers may be needed on some of the parts, according to CNN.
The bigger picture: Biden has been facing pressure to act on gun control and regulations, especially after an increase in school shootings in 2022, according to The Associated Press.
- The House has passed gun control legislation — like a background-check bill — but Senate Republicans are “near-unified against most proposals,” per The Associated Press.
What they’re saying: The Senate’s top Democrat, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, said over the weekend that he hopes the Biden administration moves faster on gun control measures, per CNBC.
- “It’s high time for a ghost gun exorcism before the proliferation peaks, and before more people get hurt — or worse,” Schumer said, according to CNBC.
- “My message is a simple one: No more waiting on these proposed federal rules.” Ghost guns are “too easy to build, too hard to trace and too dangerous to ignore.”