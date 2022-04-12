Multiple people were shot and unexploded devices were found at a New York City train station

Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, per The Associated Press.

What happened at the New York City subway shooting?

Fire officials responded to reports of smoke at a subway station at 36th Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood.



Multiple people were found shot.

There were also undetonated devices at the scene, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect was reportedly dressed in construction attire and a gas mask, according to NBC New York.

The suspect has not been caught yet.

How many people died? How many were injured?

It’s unclear if anyone died in the shooting.

CNN reported Tuesday that 13 people were injured.

What else should you know about the NYC subway shooting?

Per NBC New York, multiple photos were posted to social media that “showed people bloodied on the platform, and Citizen app footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.”

