Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin.



Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by the storms, with the possibility of hail and tornadoes, according to Fox News.

Wind gusts of over 75 mph accompanied by hail and possible tornadoes are predicted in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday, reported Fox News. These areas are also at risk of flash flooding due to the surge in precipitation in coming days.

Kansas City is also at risk of “large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado” on Tuesday night, tweeted the National Weather Service.

⚠️ Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight, especially across NE KS & NW MO where the greatest threat exists for large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Make sure to have multiple ways to be alerted late tonight if a warning is issued for your location. pic.twitter.com/ulwt1agBBz — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 12, 2022

Historic late-season snowfall: Moderate snowfall is predicted across the Mountain West, spanning across sections of Utah, Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service.

CNN reports that states in the Mountain West and Northwest are predicted to get anywhere between 1 and 30 inches of snow. States like Idaho, Wyoming, northern Nevada, northern Utah and Montana will see up to 8 inches in the valley, and up to 2 feet in areas of high elevation.

The National Weather Service also predicts a “significant and potentially historic blizzard,” over the northern Plains on Tuesday.

Areas in western Montana and most of North Dakota are predicted to see snowfall of over 2 feet.

Here are the latest key messages for a significant and potentially historic blizzard that is likely to develop over the northern Plains today. pic.twitter.com/6qBEKMpRiG — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 12, 2022

High wind and dust: New Mexico, southeastern Colorado, western Kansas, South Dakota and northern Texas are under a mix of wind advisories, blowing dust advisories and high wind watches, according to the National Weather Service.