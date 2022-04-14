You can trade your used Lululemon for cash

Starting on Earth Day — April 22 — Lululemon will be accepting gently used gear that can be traded for store credit.

Lululemon will send returned clothing to Trove — a company that specializes in reselling clothing — where it will be cleaned and evaluated for resale, according to NBC News.

Clothing traded in can be purchased on the Lululemon website at a fraction of the retail price.

How much can I earn for trading in clothing? For every item you trade in that meets resale standards you can receive e-gift cards depending on the item, according to the Lululemon website:



Tank tops, T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts, long-sleeved shirts, shorts and skirts — $5.

Hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, crops, leggings, dresses and bags — $10.

Coats and jackets — $25.

What items are not accepted? There are certain items that will not be accepted for resale, the Lululemon website states:



Accessories: Headbands, scrunchies, hair ties, gloves, mittens, hats, water bottles, socks, masks and Lululemon shopping bags.

Yoga props: Mats, blocks and straps.

Intimates: Underwear, bras and bodysuits.

Lululemon Collaborations: Barry’s, Roksanda, etc.

Swimsuits and rash guards.

Self-care products: Cleanser, moisturizer, hand sanitizer, etc.

Ivivva products.

How do I participate?



All you need to do is bring your gear to a store. If you have a lot of items, Lululemon recommends that you book an appointment.

If your gear is eligible and in good shape, an employee will give you an e-gift card with an amount based off of the items you traded in.

You can even trade in clothing you purchased on Lululemon Like New, as long as it is in good shape and meets the trade-in requirements.

What if my clothes aren’t accepted? If the product you bring in is not accepted for resale, it will either be returned to you, or you can chose to recycle it through Debrand.

“Debrand recycles our apparel to be used as home insulation, stuffing for mattresses, furniture, cars, and even in sporting equipment like boxing gloves and punching bags. A small amount of hard-to-recycle items are sent to a waste-to-energy facility,” according to Lululemon.

All profits will be used for sustainability efforts: Either 100% of Like New profits or 2% of revenue, whichever is higher, will be invested into the company’s sustainability initiatives.