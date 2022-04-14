Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Elon Musk vows to buy Twitter

Elon Musk said he would buy Twitter in cash in a move that could reshape the company

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
SHARE Elon Musk vows to buy Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Patrick Pleul/Pool via Associated Press

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright for $43 billion, saying that the company needs to be made private in order to grow.

Driving the news: Musk said in a tweet Thursday that he has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, which is 38% higher than where shares closed on April 1.


What he said: “My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” he said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said.

Flashback: Musk already bought a 9.2% stake in the company, becoming Twitter’s largest stakeholder in recent weeks, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Related

The fallout: Twitter’s shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading after the announcement, per CNBC. Shares were valued at $45.85 per share on Wednesday.

Worth noting: A group of Twitter shareholders are planning to sue Musk for allegedly failing to disclose how much stake he bought in Twitter by the appropriate time, per CNBC.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia threatens to deploy nuclear weapons if Finland, Sweden join NATO
We are in a transition phase of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci says
Australia experiences new mysterious ‘super cold’ as COVID-19 restrictions end
Pentagon confirms ‘interstellar object’ hit Earth in 2014
10 people were shot on the subway in New York City. Here’s how UTA is keeping riders safe in Utah
This major COVID symptom is linked to brain damage