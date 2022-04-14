Dogecoin to the moon? Crypto coin spikes as Elon Musk offers Twitter buyout

Dogecoin — the cryptocurrency coin that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often celebrated — recently saw a spike in value after news broke that Musk has offered to buy Twitter.

Catch up quick: Last week, Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, becoming Twitter’s largest stakeholder, which I reported for the Deseret News.



“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” he said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What’s happening: In the hours after the news, Dogecoin saw a 5.4% rise in value, per Crypto Briefing.



The coin had a $0.14 to $0.17 increase in value due to “rumors that it could be integrated with the social media platform,” per Crypto Briefing.

In a previously-deleted post, Musk suggested Dogecoin could be used to pay for Twitter Blue, a paid premium service offered by the company, per CNBC.

The bigger picture: Musk has been a big proponent and champion of Dogecoin for more than a year now.

