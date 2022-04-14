It’s almost Tax Day. Here are the deadlines

Tax Day generally falls on April 15, but this year, people have some extra time to file their federal taxes.

When is Tax Day 2022?

The 2022 deadline to file federal taxes is a little later this year because the Washington, D.C., offices of the IRS will be closed on April 15 in observance of the local holiday Emancipation Day, USA Today reported.

The public holiday, typically observed on April 16, marks the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, which freed slaves in Washington D.C., according to emancipation.dc.gov.



“By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do,” the IRS said in a statement.

Consequently, Tax Day falls on Monday, April 18 this year. Residents in Maine and Massachusetts have an additional day to file taxes due to the observance of Patriots’ Day in those states, according to the IRS.

Taxpayers who have requested an extension have until Oct. 17 to file their taxes, according to the IRS. An extension form is available online at irs.gov.

To speed up the refund process, the IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit information. People who follow that process can expect their refund within 21 days.

Last year’s average tax refund was more than $2,800, and more than 160 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year, according to the IRS.

You can check the status of your refund at irs.gov/refunds.

What about state income tax deadlines?

Most state income tax deadlines also fall on April 18 this year, but some adhere to different deadlines, which are outlined below (compiled with help from CNET):

