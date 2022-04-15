This mystery sarcophagus found in Notre Dame will be opened, revealing secrets

French archaeologists said they plan to open a mysterious sarcophagus that was discovered in the depths of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after it was devastated by a fire.

What’s happening: The French archaeologists said they plan to open the sarcophagus to reveal the secrets inside, per AFP.



Workers found the sarcophagus while doing some prep work to rebuild Notre Dame’s ancient spire, which was partly destroyed during the Notre Dame fire three years ago.

Scientists said that the sarcophagus could be from the 14th century.

Using an endoscopic camera, the archaeologists said they saw an “upper part of a skeleton, a pillow of leaves, fabric and as-yet unidentified objects,” per AFP.

The reaction: As you might imagine, social media had a slew of jokes and quips about the decision to open the sarcophagus, comparing it to a horror movie.

Do you want curses? Because that's how you get curses. https://t.co/EHt2qAx5N3 — No. No I will not. 🇺🇦 (@ChrisGN) April 15, 2022

The world: Could 2022 possibly be more cursed with chaos?



The French: https://t.co/lC4CSLz6cZ — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) April 15, 2022

keep those secrets https://t.co/NcbIRIHWm0 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 15, 2022

This has happened before: Interestingly, this is not the first newly-discovered sarcophagus that was opened up. Back in 2018, scientists unveiled the contents of an ancient Egyptian black sarcophagus.



“We found the bones of three people, in what looks like a family burial. ... Unfortunately, the mummies inside were not in the best condition and only the bones remain,” said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, according to BBC News.

And then, of course, you have the recent “killing stone” in Japan that was cracked open. That stone reportedly held a vengeful demon, so, there’s that.