You can get free food — and a free massage — on Tax Day

Tax season is coming to an end, and businesses want to help stressed taxpayers celebrate. On Tax Day, which falls on April 18 this year, a few restaurants are offering deals and freebies. Here’s a running list of deals.

Note: This list will be updated as more deals come in.

Buca di Beppo

On Monday, Buca di Beppo is offering 15% off to-go orders with the code “TAXDAYHOORAY,” USA Today reported. The deal applies to pick up, curbside and delivery orders.

Firehouse Subs

You can get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink on April 18, according to an email sent to the Deseret News. The Tax Day coupon can be accessed on Firehouse Subs’ website. The deal is only valid in-store.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Hot Dog on a Stick rewards members can receive $4.18 off an order of $10 or more online with the code TAX on April 18, according to an email sent to the Deseret News.

Potbelly

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is doing a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its original-sized sandwiches Monday, USA Today reported. Customers can use the code “BOGO” to access the deal online or through the restaurant’s app.

Not food, but ...

It’s not food, but Planet Fitness is celebrating the end of tax season by offering a free HydroMassage and free workout, USA Today reported. Fill out a form on the Planet Fitness website and you will receive a free Day Pass and HydroMassage Coupon.