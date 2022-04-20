Ukrainian troops face ‘last days, if not hours’ in Mariupol

Russia has been pushing for Ukrainian surrender in the city of Mariupol, where troops and civilians are living out their “last days, if not hours” defending the city, per CNBC.

Details: Officials in Ukraine said Russia has intensified its strikes against Mariupol in recent days as the war has shifted toward the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.



One Ukrainian commander said that troops and civilians currently in the Azovstal steel plant are potentially living out their “last days, if not hours,” as the fighting has intensified, according to CNBC.

There has been no sign that Ukraine agreed to the surrender.

Russia had offered a deadline of surrender for Wednesday morning, asking Ukrainians to put down their weapons and give up the city, according to BBC News.

The bigger picture: Russia has refocused its efforts on the eastern region of Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region. Intense fighting has only grown in recent days.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN earlier this week that Ukraine will not give up any territory to Russia willingly — even if it would mean ending the war.

What he said: “This is why it is very important for us to preserve that part of our army that is one of the most powerful.

“This is why it is very important for us not to allow them to stand our ground, because this battle — and it can happen, so there will be several battles, and we don’t know how long it is going to take — it can influence the course of the whole war, because I don’t trust the Russian military and Russian leadership.”

