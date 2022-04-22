Facebook Twitter
AMC Theaters accepts Dogecoin, Shiba Inu coin for payments

Can you buy movie tickets with cryptocurrency?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
People enter AMC’s Studio 30 theater.

In this May 11, 2005, file photo, people enter AMC’s Studio 30 theater in Olathe, Kan. Cinemark, AMC and Regal have all closed their theaters over the coronavirus. The pandemic may change the way we see movies forever.

Orlin Wagner, Associated Press

The AMC Theaters mobile app now allows you to pay with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu coin and other cryptocurrencies.

Can you buy movie theater tickets with cryptocurrency?

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron announced in a tweet that AMC’s new app will allow people to use crypto to buy movie tickets.

  • “Exactly as promised, the AMC mobile app for AMC’s U.S. theatres now accepts online payments using Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, and other crypto currencies — thanks to Bitpay. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal,” he tweeted. “To do so, you first will need to update to the latest version of our app.”
AMC previously accepted Dogecoin as payment — but only through digital gift cards that had a cap of $200 per day, according to TechCrunch.

  • The theater company allowed people to use crypto payments for online purchases back in November 2021, too.
  • Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) were all accepted.

Why does AMC accept cryptocurrency?

The recent move by AMC offers another avenue for people to buy their movie theater tickets.

At the same time, this decision acts as a way to align with the recent “meme stock” movement, where people on the internet, as a meme, decided to buy floods of AMC and GameStop stock, hoping to score some money.

“For AMC, it seems to be at least some acknowledgment of the very online people who helped get the brand back in a profitable position, and a pivot to give users more ways (and if we’re being honest, probably a few too many ways) to buy tickets and go to the movies,” according to Paste Magazine.

