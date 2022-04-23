A short guide to Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is almost here — and it looks like the holiday will hit record spending this year. Ahead of the special day, here’s a look at the history of Mother’s Day and some ways to celebrate.

When is Mother’s Day 2022?

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8.

Last year, Mother’s Day spending reached a record $28.1 billion — up $1.4 billion from 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. The total is even higher this year — $31.7 billion — and roughly 84% of U.S. adults are expected to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Consumers are eager to find memorable ways to honor their mothers and other important women in their lives and are willing to spend a little extra on this sentimental holiday,” Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of National Retail Federation, said in a statement.

How did Mother’s Day begin?

President Woodrow Wilson designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914, but the battle to establish the holiday began well before that.

During the Civil War era, 12-year-old Anna Jarvis overheard her mother, Ann Jarvis, praying for a day dedicated to honoring mothers, the Deseret News reported.

“I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother’s day commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life. She is entitled to it,” is how Jarvis recalled her mother’s prayer, according to the Deseret News.

When her mother died in 1905, Jarvis committed to that mission. Celebrations began to pop up in the early 1900s until being formally recognized in 1914.

“When the national government recognized it, it was already being celebrated,” Dr. Katharine Lane Antolini, assistant professor of history and international studies at West Virginia Wesleyan College, previously told the Deseret News. “It bothered Jarvis when Wilson got credit for establishing it.”

Deals for Mother’s Day 2022

There are deals and discounts for everything from flowers to jewelry to cookware, according to Entertainment Tonight. You can also find deals on chocolate, clothing and tech items, USA Today reported.

Other ways to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022

There are also less costly — but invaluable — ways of celebrating Mother’s Day, such as providing women with alone time and a chance for self-care and relaxation, the Deseret News reported last year. There’s also spending quality time with family and special homemade gifts.

“Mom would love to hear how thankful you are for the things she’s done in your life. Being a mom is a lifelong commitment full of hard work and sacrifice. I’m sure that she’ll love anything you had planned, but receiving a simple, handwritten letter of gratitude is priceless,” Matthew Paxton, founder of the electronic gaming blog Hypernia in Washington, Indiana, previously told the Deseret News. “Writing about the things she did right, your favorite memories together or just telling her how she inspired you and raised you to be the person you are today would simply mean the world to her.”