Elon Musk nears $46 billion deal on Twitter purchase as ‘RIP Twitter’ trends

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on the cusp of acquiring social media giant Twitter in a deal worth some $46 billion that will take the company private and empower Musk to recalibrate the platform and its policies as a self-described “free speech absolutist,” according to Monday reports.

Is the sale happening? The New York Times reports Twitter is nearing a deal to sell itself to Elon Musk, two people with knowledge of the situation said, a move that would unite the world’s richest man with the influential social networking service. An agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, the people told The Times’s Lauren Hirsch, Mike Isaac and Katie Conger.

Last week, news broke that Musk had assembled a group of financing partners to make the deal happen after announcing is $43 billion offer on April 14. In early April, Musk revealed he had accumulated a 9% position on Twitter stock, making him the company’s biggest individual shareholder.

Per the Times, Twitter’s board was negotiating with Musk into Monday over his unsolicited bid to buy the company, after he began lining up $46.5 billion in financing for the offer last week, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss confidential information. The Times reports the two sides were talking about details including a timeline to close any potential deal and any fees that would be paid if an agreement were signed and then fell apart, they said.

What does a Musk-owned Twitter look like? Besides his stated credo as a “free speech absolutist,” Musk hasn’t offered many details on exactly what changes he would oversee should he become the owner of Twitter.

But, there are a few clues.

According to Reuters, the 50-year-old entrepreneur, who is also CEO of rocket developer SpaceX, has said he wants to combat trolls on Twitter and proposed changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price and banning advertising.

The billionaire, a vocal advocate of cryptocurrencies, has also suggested adding Dogecoin as a payment option on Twitter, Reuters reports.

Musk has said Twitter’s current leadership team is incapable of getting the company’s stock to his offer price on its own, but he has stopped short of saying it needs to be replaced.

“The company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form,” Musk said in his offer letter last week.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting: As Musk and the Twitter board cloistered Monday to hash out the deal, which could still see a last-minute collapse, #RIPTwitter was trending heavily on the platform, which boasts over 320 million users worldwide.

Sentiments are ranging from conspiracy theories, to promises to never use the platform again if Musk gets the company, to celebrations of an end to perceived “censorship” policies.

On Monday morning, Musk himself invited haters to stay on the platform even if he does assume control:

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

And, The Street featured a few of the tweets from the #RIPTwitter hashtag flow on Monday:

A SpaceX investor tweeted that Musk would bring Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey back as chief executive. Dorsey, who heads payments firm Block SQ, changed his title last week from “Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson” to “Block Head and Chairperson.”

Prediction: Elon will buy @twitter and reinstate @jack as CEO. — Matt Joyce (@matty_mogul) April 25, 2022

Former Twitter employee Sriram Krishnan, who previously led core consumer product teams at Twitter, agreed that the social media platform “needed a shake up and probably couldn’t be in better hands.”

If this is true, truly thrilled for Twitter and @elonmusk.



It’s one of the most important services in the world, needed a shake up and probably couldn’t be in better hands. — Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) April 25, 2022

Another social media user chimed in to add that liberals in America were having a meltdown over this potential acquisition deal.

RIP Twitter is trending. If you think they are melting down now, just imagine what it is going to be like when the multitude of conservative accounts that got banned for no good reason start being reinstated. — JessBlane1122 (@blane1122) April 25, 2022

Another user raised the contentious issue of free speech. Musk, who claims to be a free speech absolutist, thinks Twitter uses too much censorship and limits content that he deems acceptable.

RIP Twitter is trending because some people believe bringing back free speech is tantamount to the death of twitter.



Why are people so weird? — Chris Salem (@ChrisNSalem) April 25, 2022

Another social media post equated this tweet storm to nothing more than users crying wolf just like they did when they promised to leave the U.S. if Donald Trump became the president.