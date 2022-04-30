Wordle — a five-letter word game that has taken the world by storm — remains popular several months after its release. The game has inspired countless spinoffs that have also gained significant followings.

One of these spinoffs is Heardle — a music version of Wordle that tasks players with guessing the mystery song of the day, which is selected from a pool of the most streamed songs in the last 10 years, the Deseret News reported. You’re given six attempts to guess the song — each incorrect guess unveiling one second from the song’s intro.

Recently, the app WordTips analyzed data on Twitter to discover which countries, cities and states are the best at solving the mystery song of the day. Here are some key takeaways from the study, which was emailed to the Deseret News.

Key findings about Heardle

Ireland is the best country when it comes to playing Heardle, with an average guess rate of 1.73.

Nashville is dubbed “Music City” for good reason: It’s the best city in the United States when it comes to playing Heardle, with an average score of 1.74.

So far, Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” has been the easiest song to identify on Heardle, only taking players an average of 1.13 guesses.

Which states are the best at Heardle?

Delaware is the all-time best at playing Heardle, beating out every state, city and country in the world with an average score of 1.46.

According to the Heardle study, the 10 states that are the best at the music game are:



Delaware — 1.46

Hawaii and Iowa — 1.56

New Hampshire — 1.57

Maine and Arizona — 1.78

Vermont — 1.80

New Jersey and Missouri — 1.83

Tennessee — 1.84

What about Utah?: Utah was on the lower end of the Heardle spectrum, with an average score of 2.40 — one of only four states to be in the 2.21-2.46 range.

Which state was the worst?: Montana came in last with an average guess rate of 2.71.

Which cities are the best at Heardle?

Nashville, Tennessee — 1.74

Austin, Texas — 1.82

Atlanta, Georgia — 1.84

Charlotte, North Carolina — 1.87

Minneapolis, Minnesota — 1.90

Cleveland, Ohio — 1.92

Las Vegas, Nevada — 1.92

Detroit, Michigan — 1.93

Los Angeles, California — 1.95

Seattle, Washington — 1.96

Heardle is a global phenomenon

Heardle is a global phenomenon, with players from Ireland to Venezuela to South Africa to Taiwan. The United States is the eighth best country at solving Heardle, falling behind Ireland, France, Belgium, Venezuela, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.

What have been the hardest songs to guess on Heardle?

The study revealed that Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” has, so far, been the hardest song to identify on Heardle, with an average guess rate of 3.14.

Other challenging songs included:



Mark Ronson’s “Valerie,” featuring Amy Winehouse.

Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag.”

Bruno Mars’ “Locked out of Heaven.”

And the easiest songs ...

Some of the easiest songs to identify — all having an average guess rate of less than two — include:



Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Coldplay’s “The Scientist.”

Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.”

Heardle has its own spinoffs

Heardle has inspired a few spinoffs of its own, including versions dedicated to the bands Muse and Paramore, and Taylor Swift, according to New Musical Express magazine.

Visit the WordTips study for additional information.

