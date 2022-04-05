$10 billion passed in COVID funding. Here are the details

After the Biden administration originally requested $22.5 billion in COVID funding, the Senate came to an agreed amount of $10 billion on Tuesday.

A look back: Previously, the Biden administration asked for $22.5 billion in COVID funding, stating that there would be severe consequences for Americans if COVID funding was not approved.



Senator Mitt Romney, R-UT, and other Republicans denied this funding, stating that the White House hadn’t been transparent about where the previous $6 trillion in COVID relief funding had gone.

Due to the lack of funding at the time, in late March and early April, healthcare institutions stopped offering funding for COVID-related expenses for uninsured Americans.

How will the $10 billion be allocated?

The COVID bill will largely be used for “urgent COVID needs,” according to Romney, including research and therapeutics.



This could lead to “potentially eliminating the need for a future vaccine and mask mandates,” according to Romney.

“This package will fulfill immediate needs to secure more vaccines, boosters, testing and therapeutics to keep the pandemic at bay — and it must be enacted as quickly as possible,” said Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., according to AP News.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that while this bill is enough to provide the needed tools, the funding is short of what we will need to keep Americans safe from the pandemic in the long run, according to AP News.

A list of how the funding will be used as shown on Romney’s website:



$9.25 billion will be used for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Of that, not less than $5 billion will be used to “research, develop, manufacture, produce, purchase, and administer therapeutics,” according to Romney’s website.

About $750 million will be used for research into emerging variants and to support the expansion of vaccine manufacturing.

Where is the COVID-19 funding coming from?

The funding for the bill will be drawn from existing government funding budgets.

The newly passed bill “will not cost the American people a single additional dollar,” said Romney, per AP News. Romney’s website outlined where the funding will come from:

