Satellite images prove Bucha killings happened, contradicts Russian claims

Warning: The links to the satellite images contain graphic images and mature content.

Satellite images confirm reports that there were multiple civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, refuting reports from Russia that the killings had been staged, per The New York Times.

What happened: Over the weekend, multiple photographers and officials reported that there had been mass civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.



Many of the civilians were seen with their arms tied behind their backs, per Axios.

The Russian defense ministry rejected the reports, though.

One satellite image — taken on March 19, 2021 — confirmed that the bodies were not staged, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed, according to BBC News.

“The satellite image shows objects that appear to be bodies in the exact locations where they were subsequently found by Ukrainian forces when they regained control of the town north of Kyiv,” per BBC News.

Satellite images of Bucha appeared to confirm the bodies lying on the streets almost two weeks after Russian troops left the town, per BBC News.

The bottom line: The collection of photos “verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks,” Maxar Technologies said, per the New York Post.

