White House officially extends student loan repayment pause until August

The White House officially extended the pause on student loan repayments until the end of August.

Driving the news: President Joe Biden announced in a new statement that the student loan repayment freeze will be extended until Aug. 31, 2022.

Why it matters: Biden said the freeze will be extended in order to help those who have not financially recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said, “we are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused.”

The pause will be made “to enable Americans to continue to get back on their feet after two of the hardest years this nation has ever faced.”

“That additional time will assist borrowers in achieving greater financial security and support the Department of Education’s efforts to continue improving student loan programs.”

JUST IN -- President Biden extends pause on student loans through Aug. 31, 2022.



What to watch: Biden said that the Department of Education will look for “additional flexibilities and support for all borrowers.”

The bigger picture: According to NPR, this is the seventh time that the student loan freeze has been extended under the Trump and Biden administrations.

