Miami’s mayor unveiled a robot bull with laser eyes at a Bitcoin conference

The famous bull on Wall Street got an update to celebrate cryptocurrency

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 6, 2022 3:40 p.m. MDT
The Miami Bull in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Miami Bull is shown, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla.

Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez unveiled a new robotic bull with laser eyes to celebrate the beginning of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami.

The news: Suarez unveiled the new bull — standing at 11 feet and weighing in at 3,000 pounds — on Wednesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, according to Vice News.

  • The bull is an obvious knockoff of the iconic Wall Street bull statue.
  • Per Vice News, Suarez said the statue was a “symbolic and powerful addition” to Miami that shows the “future of finance is here, in Miami.”

Why it matters: Crypto business owners are using the conference as a time to pitch new ideas and network.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, center, and John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, walk up to the Miami Bull, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla.

Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

The bigger picture: Miami is looking to become a cryptocurrency hot spot, bringing in crypto-based firms and entrepreneurs, per Bloomberg.

  • Crypto experts see Miami — and Florida, in general — as business-friendly environments and an attractive spot for the future of finance, according to the Associated Press.
  • “It’s hard to deny this is an amazing opportunity for companies to come here and build out their project in crypto,” John Bartleman, CEO of Plantation, Florida-based TradeStation, a multi-asset broker, told AP.
