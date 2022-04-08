Did the IRS reject your e-file tax returns? Here’s why and how to fix it

The Internal Revenue Service may have rejected your e-file tax return due to a simple glitch in the system, but there could be an easy fix.



But if your tax return is backlogged — there are currently 7.2 million unprocessed returns right now — the IRS won’t recognize your AGI.

So, the system will then reject your return.

Financial columnist Michelle Singletary wrote for The Washington Post that an e-file return asks for your adjusted gross income (AGI) from your most recent tax return.

How to fix it: Singletary wrote that there’s a simple fix from the IRS — enter $0 for your AGI from your previous return.



“If you used the non-filers tool last year to register for an advance child tax credit payment or to claim the third stimulus payment, enter $1 as your prior-year AGI,” she wrote for The Washington Post.

Another issue: Tax refunds may be taking longer than expected to drop into your inbox, per The Detroit Free Press.

