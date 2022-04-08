Dozens of people dead in Ukraine after a railway station was hit by rockets

Dozens of people are dead and even more were wounded after rockets struck a train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk Friday morning.

What happened in the Ukraine train station attack?

Per BBC News, thousands of people gathered at the train station to flee the country amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.



The strike came at around 10:30 a.m. local time, said Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksander Honcharenko, per BBC News.

“At that time we had about 4,000 people on the railway station, waiting for the first train,” he said.

Details of the Ukraine train station attack

Officials said Friday morning that at least 39 people and 100 more were injured from the strike, according to CBS News.



At least four children were killed in the attack, per CBS News.

The train station was being used to help people leave the Donbas region.

How did Ukraine respond to the recent train attack?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that rescuers were helping at the scene.



“Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits,” he said, per The Washington Post.

What did Russia say about the Ukraine train station attack?

Russia denied involvement in the strike.



“The Russian armed forces did not have any fire missions on April 8 in the city of Kramatorsk, and none were planned,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday, per The Washington Post.

Russia said that any weapons fragments found close to the station were from weapons “used only by the Ukrainian armed forces,” according to The Washington Post.

One more thing about the Ukraine train station attack:

The attack happened in Kramatorsk, which is in eastern Ukraine. Russia has been “stepping up its offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine as it withdraws from the north,” according to BBC News.