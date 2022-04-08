Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 
A cargo jet split in half and skidded off the runway. See the video

A DHL cargo jet skid off the runway in Costa Rica, breaking in half along the way

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 8, 2022 1:07 p.m. MDT
A cargo jet split in half and skidded off the runway. See the video
A DHL cargo planes.

A DHL cargo planes sits idle during the day at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va., Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Steve Helber, Associated Press

A cargo jet from the delivery service DHL slid off the runway and split into two parts at San Jose’s international airport in Costa Rica on Thursday.

What happened: Video footage shows the plane spin off the runway and then break into two, creating a large column of smoke, according to CBS News.

  • The incident led to an airport shutdown.
  • No one was injured during the incident.

Details: The jet — a Boeing 757 — had taken off from the Juan Santamaría Airport before returning after experiencing a system failure, according to CNN.

  • After landing, the jet slid along the runway and then split into two parts.

What they’re saying: “Units mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot,” Héctor Chaves, director of the Costa Rica Fire Department, told CBS News. “Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”

The bigger picture: At least 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo planes were impacted by the airport closure, according to CNN.

  • DHL and the airport said they would move the airline to delay any more flights.

What they said: “DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened,” DHL said, according to CNN.

