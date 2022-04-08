A cargo jet split in half and skidded off the runway. See the video

A cargo jet from the delivery service DHL slid off the runway and split into two parts at San Jose’s international airport in Costa Rica on Thursday.

What happened: Video footage shows the plane spin off the runway and then break into two, creating a large column of smoke, according to CBS News.



The incident led to an airport shutdown.

No one was injured during the incident.

Details: The jet — a Boeing 757 — had taken off from the Juan Santamaría Airport before returning after experiencing a system failure, according to CNN.



After landing, the jet slid along the runway and then split into two parts.

A DHL plane slid out of control and crashed on the runway of Juan Santa Maria Airport in Costa Rica on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2DTl8pUaST — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2022

What they’re saying: “Units mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot,” Héctor Chaves, director of the Costa Rica Fire Department, told CBS News. “Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”

The bigger picture: At least 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo planes were impacted by the airport closure, according to CNN.



DHL and the airport said they would move the airline to delay any more flights.

What they said: “DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened,” DHL said, according to CNN.