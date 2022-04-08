A cargo jet split in half and skidded off the runway. See the video

A cargo jet from the delivery service DHL slid off the runway and split into two parts at San Jose’s international airport in Costa Rica on Thursday.
What happened: Video footage shows the plane spin off the runway and then break into two, creating a large column of smoke, according to CBS News.
- The incident led to an airport shutdown.
- No one was injured during the incident.
Details: The jet — a Boeing 757 — had taken off from the Juan Santamaría Airport before returning after experiencing a system failure, according to CNN.
- After landing, the jet slid along the runway and then split into two parts.
A DHL plane slid out of control and crashed on the runway of Juan Santa Maria Airport in Costa Rica on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2DTl8pUaST— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2022
What they’re saying: “Units mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot,” Héctor Chaves, director of the Costa Rica Fire Department, told CBS News. “Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”
The bigger picture: At least 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo planes were impacted by the airport closure, according to CNN.
- DHL and the airport said they would move the airline to delay any more flights.
What they said: “DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened,” DHL said, according to CNN.