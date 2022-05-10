More human remains have been uncovered at Lake Mead

Another set of human remains has been found at Lake Mead, only days after a body was discovered inside of a metal barrel on the shore of the reservoir, reported The Associated Press.

The news: National Park Service rangers received a report that witnesses found skeletal remains on Callville Bay on May 7, according to a statement by the National Park Service.



The Clark County medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death, and has not released any further information on the identity of the individual, the park service stated.

Worst drought in Lake Mead history: “The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years,” Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told CNN, adding, “it is likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead.”

Lake Mead is seeing its worst drought in history, with the elevation of the lake dropping nearly 150 feet since 2000, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority. Police predict that as the water recedes, more discoveries will be made.

“There’s no telling what we’ll find in Lake Mead,” former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman told The Associated Press. “It’s not a bad place to dump a body.”

Potential mafia-related deaths: Police have looked into the previous body found on the lake as a mafia-related death, according to previous Deseret News reporting.

