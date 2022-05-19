Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Entertainment

Johnny Depp ‘whacked’ Amber Heard repeatedly, her sister testifies

Whitney Heard Henriquez testified against Johnny Depp on Wednesday

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
SHARE Johnny Depp ‘whacked’ Amber Heard repeatedly, her sister testifies
Whitney Henriquez, sister of actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

Whitney Henriquez, sister of actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Kevin Lamarque, pool photo via Associated Press

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, found herself in the highly publicized, five-week civil trial of Heard and Johnny Depp as a witness on Wednesday.

Driving the news: In her testimony, Henriquez, 35, said she personally witnessed Depp hitting Heard, 36, according to USA Today.

What she’s saying: She lived with the couple on and off over the course of their relationship and said that she even considered Depp a brother.

  • According to CNN, Henriquez specifically talked about an altercation where Depp threw a Red Bull can at his nurse, Debbie Lloyd. She said that he then ran up a set of stairs, coming up behind Henriquez and striking her. Lloyd and Depp denied the set of events happened.
  • To defend her sister, Heard smacked Depp, who responded by grabbing her by the hair and “whacking her repeatedly in the face,” Henriquez said, per the report.
  • But Henriquez admitted that she sided with Depp at times during disputes and helped the couple work out their issues, even after she watched her sister allegedly get assaulted, according to CBS News.
  • “If my sister said that she still wanted to be with Johnny and if I could help with that in any way I was going to support her. I was going to be there for her,” she said, per CBS News.

Worth noting: A makeup artist and an acting coach who worked with Heard also testified on Wednesday.

Flashback: Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote where she alluded that Depp abused her, although his name doesn’t appear in the article.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Why ‘The Chosen’ creator made a ‘final, definitive’ statement on Latter-day Saints and Jesus Christ
What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?
Opinion: What Finland and Sweden can add to NATO
What to know about the Paxlovid COVID pill
Screen time may be changing the shape of our eyes. Here’s how you can stop it
‘I could have been one of them’: Kristin Chenoweth reveals personal connection to the Girl Scout Murders