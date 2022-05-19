Johnny Depp ‘whacked’ Amber Heard repeatedly, her sister testifies

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, found herself in the highly publicized, five-week civil trial of Heard and Johnny Depp as a witness on Wednesday.

Driving the news: In her testimony, Henriquez, 35, said she personally witnessed Depp hitting Heard, 36, according to USA Today.

What she’s saying: She lived with the couple on and off over the course of their relationship and said that she even considered Depp a brother.



According to CNN, Henriquez specifically talked about an altercation where Depp threw a Red Bull can at his nurse, Debbie Lloyd. She said that he then ran up a set of stairs, coming up behind Henriquez and striking her. Lloyd and Depp denied the set of events happened.

To defend her sister, Heard smacked Depp, who responded by grabbing her by the hair and “whacking her repeatedly in the face,” Henriquez said, per the report.

But Henriquez admitted that she sided with Depp at times during disputes and helped the couple work out their issues, even after she watched her sister allegedly get assaulted, according to CBS News.

“If my sister said that she still wanted to be with Johnny and if I could help with that in any way I was going to support her. I was going to be there for her,” she said, per CBS News.

Worth noting: A makeup artist and an acting coach who worked with Heard also testified on Wednesday.

Flashback: Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote where she alluded that Depp abused her, although his name doesn’t appear in the article.