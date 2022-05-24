Another gaffe? What Biden’s comments about Taiwan mean for U.S.-China relations

President Joe Biden is well known for making off-the-cuff comments. Was his recent declaration that the U.S. is willing to defend Taiwan militarily from China yet another presidential gaffe? Or a strategic message telling China not to mess around?

What’s happening: During his first trip to Asia as president, Biden said he is willing to use military force to defend Taiwan from China.



Biden himself said the U.S. still agrees with the “One China” policy and the White House said the remarks don’t represent a policy change, but they seem to go against the typical “strategic ambiguity” officials employ when speaking about Taiwan.

So, were the president’s comments an accidental misstep, a change in China policy, or something in between?

Poking the bear: The United States has long walked a fine line when it comes to Taiwan. Under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. doesn’t officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, but sells weapons to the independent island to defend itself from China.



The U.S. has no obligation to intervene militarily to defend Taiwan, despite Biden saying on Monday, “That’s the commitment we made.”

Offering military support to Taiwan “in essence is poking China,” writes Vox, and Biden’s remarks could lead to the “Chinese government drawing the worst-case conclusions” about U.S.-Taiwan relations.

That this is the third time Biden has made similar comments about Taiwan provides further evidence that U.S. foreign policy is changing, according to The Washington Post.

Maintaining the status quo: Still, the fact that the White House has so regularly pushed back against supposed policy change supports the idea that the president is being strategically less ambiguous, but still toeing the line of the “One China” policy.

