14 students, one teacher dead after Texas elementary school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 14 students and one teacher are dead after a shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, per CBS Austin.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

The governor confirmed the shooter to be 18-year-old Salvador Romas, a student at Uvalde High School, reported ABC News.

Authorities stated in a press conference that the shooter acted alone, according to The New York Times.

It is believed that Romas abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, according to CBS Austin. The shooter was killed by officers.

It is alleged that the shooter shot and killed his grandmother before going to the school, according to ABC. Two responding officers were also injured, but are expected to survive.

Parents were instructed to stay away from the school at this time. The district stated that children need to be accounted for before they can be released into their parents’ care, The New York Times reported.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas stated, “We’re still trying to get a clear picture of what happened and what the motivation was,” per The New York Times.

The last day of school was supposed to be on Thursday, according to the school district’s calendar. The school will be cancelling all further events, CNN reports.

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” said Gov. Abbott via ABC. “The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”

Robb Elementary is located in Uvalde County, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, per CNN. The school teaches students that are in 2nd through 4th grades, with about 535 students.

The case is still in its early stages and authorities will release more information later today.

