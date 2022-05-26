Powerful 7.2 earthquake slams southern Peru

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru this morning, according to The Associated Press

Why it matters: While earthquakes are common in Peru, the earthquake’s dangerously high magnitude is more rare, with the country’s last 7-plus magnitude earthquake occurring in November.



Prior to last November, the most recent 7-plus magnitude earthquake struck in March of 2019, according to World Data.

What they’re saying: According to The Associated Press, the earthquake caused people in nearby Bolivia to run into the streets, “though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.”

Details: The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at a depth of 135 miles and was centered around 8 miles west-northwest of Azangaro, Peru.

