Powerful 7.2 earthquake slams southern Peru

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru this morning, according to The Associated Press
Why it matters: While earthquakes are common in Peru, the earthquake’s dangerously high magnitude is more rare, with the country’s last 7-plus magnitude earthquake occurring in November.
- Prior to last November, the most recent 7-plus magnitude earthquake struck in March of 2019, according to World Data.
What they’re saying: According to The Associated Press, the earthquake caused people in nearby Bolivia to run into the streets, “though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.”
Details: The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at a depth of 135 miles and was centered around 8 miles west-northwest of Azangaro, Peru.
- La Paz, Bolivia, is located about 200 miles southeast of the earthquake’s epicenter, per The Weather Channel.
- Moderate earthquakes happen regularly in Peru due to their location in the Pacific Ring of Fire, “where 85% of the planet’s seismic activity takes place,” according to USA Today.
