Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Powerful 7.2 earthquake slams southern Peru

Remote region struck by massive earthquake this morning, with no reports of injury

By Lindsey Harper
   
Homes cover the Rimac neighborhood of Lima, Peru.

In this Nov. 5, 2012, photo, homes cover the Rimac neighborhood of Lima, Peru. S A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru Thursday.

Rodrigo Abd, Associated Press

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru this morning, according to The Associated Press

Why it matters: While earthquakes are common in Peru, the earthquake’s dangerously high magnitude is more rare, with the country’s last 7-plus magnitude earthquake occurring in November.

  • Prior to last November, the most recent 7-plus magnitude earthquake struck in March of 2019, according to World Data.

What they’re saying: According to The Associated Press, the earthquake caused people in nearby Bolivia to run into the streets, “though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.”

Details: The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at a depth of 135 miles and was centered around 8 miles west-northwest of Azangaro, Peru.

  • La Paz, Bolivia, is located about 200 miles southeast of the earthquake’s epicenter, per The Weather Channel.
  • Moderate earthquakes happen regularly in Peru due to their location in the Pacific Ring of Fire, “where 85% of the planet’s seismic activity takes place,” according to USA Today.
