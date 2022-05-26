2 Russian soldiers plead guilty in war crimes trial

Two Russian soldiers pleaded guilty Thursday to war crimes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The trial, which took place in Ukraine, is the second war crimes trial since the war began.

Driving the news: State officials asked that Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov be jailed for 12 years for violating the laws of war by shelling a town in Eastern Ukraine, per Reuters.

What they said: The report stated that their defense lawyers asked for tolerance, claiming that the soldiers were simply following orders.



“I am completely guilty of the crimes of which I am accused. We fired at Ukraine from Russia,” Bobykin told the court, per Reuters.

Ivanov said: “I repent and ask for a reduction in the sentence.”

State of play: Another soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was found guilty of war crimes on Monday, with Ukrainian judges sentencing him to life in prison, according to The Washington Post.

