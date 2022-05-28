Record 100 million people displaced due to Ukraine war, other conflicts

Due to war in Ukraine and other violent conflicts around the world, the number of people who have been forced to flee their homes for refuge surpassed 100 million for the first time.

Why the number 100 million matters

This figure represents one percent of the worldwide population and includes those who have fled violence, conflict, persecution and human rights violations, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“One hundred million is a stark figure — sobering and alarming in equal measure. It’s a record that should never have been set,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. “This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”

Ukrainian refugee Katyrena Dmitriiva checks out her and her mother’s hotel room at the Liv’Inn in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Oleg Kravchenko, president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Kyiv Stake, and Inna Malezhk drove Dmitriiva and other refugees out of Ukraine. The church keeps a block of rooms booked at the Liv’Inn to provide temporary shelter for refugees in transit. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Where do most of the displaced people come from?

Much of the displacement comes from “new waves of violence or protracted conflict in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Congo,” per The Associated Press.

Civil war in Yemen “has left 80% of the population in need of aid,” the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reports.

The sharp increase in refugees fleeing Ukraine also played a strong factor. “The war in Ukraine has displaced 8 million within the country this year, and more than 6 million refugee movements from Ukraine have been registered,” per UNHCR.

“Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilization for all crises around the world,” Grandi said. “But ultimately, humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure. To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile.”

How you can help with the refugee crisis

Two of the main ways you can help are by donating your time and donating money. Some ideas of how to get started include volunteering at a local food bank, checking with refugee services in your area and signing up to help and donate to organizations like the IRC, UNHCR or Latter-day Saint Charities.