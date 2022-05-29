Facebook Twitter
Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Science & Tech

What is ‘Sharkcano’ and what does it have to do with NASA?

Scientists captured an underwater volcano eruption via satellite recently, and it has renewed talks about ‘Sharkcano’ because two species of sharks were discovered living in the crater

By Sarah Gambles
   
SHARE What is ‘Sharkcano’ and what does it have to do with NASA?
A hammerhead shark in a large tank at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

An Oct. 27, 2005 file photo shows a hammerhead shark in a large tank at the Georgia Aquarium, in Atlanta. Scientists captured an underwater volcano eruption via satellite recently, and it has renewed talks about “sharkcano” because two species of sharks were discovered living in the crater.

John Bazemore, Associated Press

“Sharkcano” sounds like the makings of a cheesy horror movie, but it’s actually based on something real.

NASA captured images of an underwater volcano erupting in the Pacific Ocean. The Landsat 9 satellite captured photos of the underwater volcano Kavachi, located in the Solomon Islands, erupting earlier this month. These types of eruptions are “characterized by phreatomagmatic explosions that ejected steam, ash, and incandescent bombs,” according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History Global Volcanism Program.

“You’ve heard of sharknado, now get ready for sharkcano,” NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center tweeted.

In 2015, an expedition discovered that two species of sharks were living in the crater, thus earning the underwater volcano the nickname of “Sharkcano,” per Smithsonian Magazine. The two species found were a scalloped hammerhead shark and a silky shark. Multiple fish species were also found.

Related

The water in the area is highly acidic and “superheated.” It also contains volcanic rock fragments and sulfur, which appears to be making “microbial communities that thrive on sulfur,” researchers wrote in “Exploring the ‘Sharkcano’” for Oceanography magazine.

That discovery of sharks present in the crater presented “new questions about the ecology of active submarine volcanoes and the extreme environments in which large marine animals can exist,” per Oceanography magazine.

A baited autonomous camera dropped into the crater reveals the shark species, as well as zooplankton, per The Oceanography Society.

The island Kavachi is “named for a sea god of the Gatokae and Vangunu peoples, and it is sometimes also referred to as Rejo te Kvachi, or ‘Kavachi’s Oven’” and is known to have had eruptions since 1939, per Earth Observatory for NASA.

Related

Next Up In U.S. and world
False negative COVID-19 tests could be more likely in those who have immunity
Rep. John Curtis, Chris Herrod react to Texas school shooting in GOP 3rd District primary debate
Record 100 million people displaced due to Ukraine war, other conflicts
Want to see the yellow brick road? Head to Africa
Who’s winning the war for American public opinion: Israelis or Palestinians?
Ukrainian pets are refugees, too. Here’s how they’re getting help in Poland