Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Business

Fed raises interest rates by 0.5%, the highest rise since 2000

In a press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that inflation was too high and the Fed is using the tools at its disposal to help curb it

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
SHARE Fed raises interest rates by 0.5%, the highest rise since 2000
The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange.

The Wall Street street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Wall Street is off to a mixed start on Wednesday, May 4, and bond yields are rising as traders look ahead to an announcement later in the day on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was raising interest rates by a half percentage point to curb high inflation.

Why it matters: This is the first time in 22 years when the rate of interest increased this much, according to CNN.

What they’re saying: “Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing, and we’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down. We have both the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a news conference.

Related

Details: He also said that more half-point percentage raises, though nothing higher, can be anticipated this year, while the Fed shrinks its $9 trillion balance sheet of assets.

  • Powell went on to say that the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created an “additional upward pressure on inflation” as the price of crude oil and other commodities skyrockets. Meanwhile, COVID-19 lockdowns in China are likely going to make supply chain problems worse.

Flashback: The last time the Fed raised rates by a half point was in 2000, per The Wall Street Journal.

What else? According to CNBC News, these interest rates become the standard that banks follow to charge each other for short-term lending. It also affects adjustable-rate consumer debt, like mortgages.

Between the lines: The recent inflation left Wall Street worried. If it isn’t controlled, the Fed can announce a recession to slow things down. Goldman Sachs said last month that there is a 35% chance of a recession in the U.S. within the next two years, as reported by the Deseret News.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Orrin Hatch honored, lying in state at the Utah Capitol
Here are the 14 inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Why was President Biden talking about Utah’s 2002 Winter Games at the White House?
While U.S. hits new job quitting record, this man set his own record — 84 years at the same company
The U.S. housing market is historically overvalued. Moody’s says these cities may see prices drop up to 10%
What’s in Joe Manchin’s outdoor recreation bill, and how would it impact Utah?