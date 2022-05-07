Airbnb will allow employees to work from anywhere in the world

Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, recently announced that employees with the company can live and work from anywhere in the world, without getting docked in pay.

Airbnb thrived during the pandemic: Despite the pandemic, Chesky stated that Airbnb had “the most productive two year period” in company history, even though many people worked from home.

Productivity in flexibility: Limiting the hiring pool to people living within a commutable range from the offices would put the company at a “significant disadvantage,” said Chesky.



“The best people live everywhere, not concentrated in one area. And by recruiting from a diverse set of communities, we will become a more diverse company.”

The idea behind offering a more flexible location policy is to let employees work where they are “most productive.” If employees stay and work in their home country, there won’t be a loss in pay. Those who have seen a decrease in pay will have their income adjusted, according to Business Insider.

Employees also have the option to work up to 90 days in 170 different countries, but will still need a permanent address for tax reasons, Chesky said in a tweet.

A remote and in-person balance: The company will combine “the best of both worlds” by offering a combination of in-person collaboration and Zoom meetings, Chesky tweeted.



A limited number of employees in certain positions will be required to be on-site, according to Business Insider.

The company will hold periodic events where most employees will gather in person, the Airbnb’s statement said.