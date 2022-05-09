Facebook Twitter
Biden administration is making high-speed internet cheaper and, in some cases, free

The Affordable Connectivity Program will allow more than 40 million Americans to access high-speed internet at cheaper prices

President Joe Biden speaks at an event.

President Joe Biden speaks about lowering the cost of high-speed internet at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

President Joe Biden spoke about a new high-speed internet program that will lower costs for low-income Americans at a White House press conference on Monday.

“In the past, 30 bucks a month meant you had to settle for a slow internet service, unless you wanted to pay a heck of a lot more out of pocket,” he said, per The Guardian.

Driving the news: He revealed that in a partnership with 20 providers, including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon, eligible families can receive high-speed internet at a cheaper cost, or in some cases, for free, as a part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Details: The subsidies will range from $30 monthly to $75 monthly.

  • Those with an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, or those who are a member of an assistance program — like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit — are eligible for the discount.
What they’re saying: “It’s time for every American to experience the social, economic, health, employment and educational benefits of universal scaled access to the Internet,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey, per NPR.

Flashback: Out of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year, $14.2 billion in funding was dedicated to the ACP.

Noteworthy: Americans can ascertain their eligibility or sign up for the program by visiting www.getinternet.gov.

