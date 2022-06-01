Tulsa mass shooting left 5 dead and multiple people injured

Multiple people were shot and killed in a shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

What happened? As of 6:24 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department confirmed five casualties and “multiple” injuries, via Facebook.

The unidentified man armed with a rifle entered the Natalie Medical Building and started shooting.

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” the post stated.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

State of play: According to CNN, the police were evacuating the building on Wednesday evening, Richard Meulenberg, with police, said.

“We have multiple floors ... with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building,” he said, adding, “We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now.”

What they’re saying: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt took to Twitter and said, “What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred,” via Twitter.



“I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation,” he added.

Worth noting: The alleged killer’s motive and cause of death are unclear, per NBC News.

The authorities said that “reunification for families” will be held west of LaFortune Park, at Memorial High School.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is providing assistance at the scene, the agency said via Twitter.

By the numbers: More than 230 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This story is developing. A previous version listed that four people have died from the shooting. We have updated the current known total of five people who have died from the shooting. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s statement has also been added.

