Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Tulsa mass shooting left 5 dead and multiple people injured

A mass shooting took place at the St. Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, leaving five dead and many injured

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
SHARE Tulsa mass shooting left 5 dead and multiple people injured
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday.

Ian Maule, Tulsa World via Associated Press

Multiple people were shot and killed in a shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

What happened? As of 6:24 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department confirmed five casualties and “multiple” injuries, via Facebook.

The unidentified man armed with a rifle entered the Natalie Medical Building and started shooting.

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” the post stated.

Related

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

State of play: According to CNN, the police were evacuating the building on Wednesday evening, Richard Meulenberg, with police, said.

“We have multiple floors ... with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building,” he said, adding, “We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now.”

Related

What they’re saying: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt took to Twitter and said, “What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred,” via Twitter.

  • “I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation,” he added.

Worth noting: The alleged killer’s motive and cause of death are unclear, per NBC News.

The authorities said that “reunification for families” will be held west of LaFortune Park, at Memorial High School.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is providing assistance at the scene, the agency said via Twitter.

By the numbers: More than 230 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This story is developing. A previous version listed that four people have died from the shooting. We have updated the current known total of five people who have died from the shooting. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s statement has also been added.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Suffering from seasonal allergies? Here’s how to stop them
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard respond to the trial verdict. So does the internet
John Hinckley Jr. to be granted unconditional release 41 years after shooting Reagan
These conservative states want to punish social media platforms for removing political speech. How is that going?
Gas prices: Is $5 per gallon the magic number?
Texas school shooting: Gov. Abbott calls for legislative committees to protect Texans