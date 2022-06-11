A short guide to Father’s Day

Father’s Day is almost here, and Americans are expected to spend more than $20 billion on gifts, meals and other outings, according to the National Retail Federation.

“Despite growing concerns about inflation, consumers plan to spend approximately the same amount as last year in celebration of Father’s Day,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Spending patterns also reflect the sentimental nature of the holiday as consumers are prioritizing unique and meaningful gifts.”

Ahead of the special day, here’s a look at some ways to celebrate.

When is Father’s Day 2022?

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 19. There’s an estimated 72 million fathers in the U.S., Yahoo reported, and according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, 76% of U.S. adults are planning to celebrate the big day.

Deals and gifts for Father’s Day 2022

You can find gift ideas on Today.com — everything from golf bags to grilling aprons to a special book kids can fill out for their dads.

USA Today highlights a wide range of subscriptions, including for Amazon Explore, Audible and Walmart+.

NBC News recommends a variety of tech items, a portable grill and a convertible duffle backpack. The Verge also features a number of tech items.

In the National Retail Federation survey, 25% of respondents planned to give gifts that were experience-based, like tickets to a concert or sporting event.

Other ways to celebrate Father’s Day 2022

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend the most on special outings like Father’s Day dinner or brunch.

