Here’s what the Senate’s potential gun safety plan looks like

Following the recent shootings across the United States, senators announced on Sunday a framework for new potential gun legislation, according to NBC.

The proposal still has to go through more governmental bodies before it is considered law, The New York Times reported. We don’t yet know what the full text will include, but here is what we know about the framework so far.

Red flag laws: Red flag laws are intended to keep guns out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others, according to CNN.



This new gun plan will help states better implement these laws. Washington, D.C., and the 19 other states that already have these laws in place will qualify for funding to improve these laws, per CNN.

More review for gun buyers under 21: Individuals under 21 years of age will go through a more strict review process when trying to purchase a firearm, Reuters said.



This review will work with local databases and law enforcement to review the mental health and criminal background of each individual.

However, Reuters states that the plan does not raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

“Boyfriend loophole”: Currently, only people who have been convicted of abusing a spouse or their own child are banned from owning guns, according to CNN.

Axios reports that this new framework will address the loophole, and change in favor of domestic abuse survivors.

Mental health: The proposal also focuses on mental health resources, including “major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery,” CNN reported.

School safety: The new plan will invest in mental health programs and services in schools, according to Axios.



The plan would include “early identification and intervention programs and school-based mental health and wrap-around services.”

Also included is school safety measures that will support school violence prevention efforts and provide training to personnel and students, per Reuters.

Straw purchasing: It also puts more penalties on those involved in straw purchases — purchasing firearms for those that are legally unable to buy for themselves, NBC reported.

What the framework doesn’t address: Reuters outlined some topics that weren’t discussed or implemented in the new gun safety plan.

