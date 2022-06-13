Facebook Twitter
Monday, June 13, 2022 | 
There’s a strawberry supermoon this week. Here’s what to know

It will be the lowest full moon of the year

By  Lindsey Harper
   
SHARE There’s a strawberry supermoon this week. Here’s what to know
A full moon in night sky

A star shows up beside the coppery-colored eclipsed moon, photographed in Salt Lake City in May 2003. A strawberry supermoon takes place this week.

Deseret News archives

A strawberry supermoon will be visible in the sky until Wednesday, June 15.

  • Driving the news: The strawberry supermoon will be “the lowest full moon of 2022, with the moon rising just 23.3 degrees above the southern horizon early on June 15 for observers in Washington, D.C., NASA has said,” Space.com reported.
What they’re saying: According to The Washington Post, supermoons may not be particularly rare, but they don’t happen every month.

  • “Supermoons happen when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, giving off the appearance of a larger and brighter full moon, the Old Farmer’s Almanac said,” USA Today reports.

Is it actually pink? Sadly, no, the moon is neither pink nor strawberry-shaped. June’s full moon was given its name by the Algonquin Native American tribe as a way to mark the start of strawberry harvesting, Allure reported.

How to see it: According to Forbes, the best time to see the strawberry moon will be just after sunset on Tuesday, June 14.

  • “June’s supermoon officially takes place — meaning it will be fully illuminated by the sun — at 7:51 a.m. ET on Tuesday, though it will still look full the day before and after,” NPR reported.
  • The Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy, will host a free livestream of the full moon on June 14. The stream starts at 1:15 p.m. MDT, per NDTV.

When is the next supermoon? Next month’s full moon, the buck moon, is also a supermoon and will appear July 13.

