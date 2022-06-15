Don’t pick up the money — Tennessee police warn of fentanyl in folded dollar bills

Police in Perry County, Tennessee, warned the public about a new public safety concern — fentanyl folded up in dollar bills.

Don’t pick up the money: The Perry County Sheriff’s Office made an announcement on Facebook, telling about two incidents.



“On both occasions, a folded dollar bill was found in the floor at a local gas station. When it was found and picked up, the person discovered a white powdery substance inside,” the post read.

“The substance was later tested and was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. This is very dangerous folks! Please share and educate your children not to pick up the money.”

Planned action: Sheriff Nick Weems said he plans to push for legislation that would increase the punishment for the individual caught using money to transport drugs.



“It enrages me as a father and the sheriff, that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others well-being, especially a child,” the sheriff said on Facebook.

The dangers of fentanyl: According to Fox News, the sheriff’s office stated that the amount of fentanyl found in that bill is “more than enough” to kill whoever it comes into contact with.

