Trump calls Jan. 6 hearings ‘desperate’ attempt by Democrats in 12-page response

On Monday, former President Donald Trump posted a 12-page statement on the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings, where he reiterated his previous claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen.

Amid rising prices, an economy that he claimed is “in the gutter,” the baby formula shortage and billions in aid given to Ukraine, Trump attacked Democrats for being “unable to offer solutions.”

He further added that these hearings are just a “desperate” attempt to influence “the narrative of a failing nation.”

According to ABC News, the statement did not respond to the evidence laid out by the committee, including testimonies from his inner circle — former White House political director Bill Stepien, former Attorney General Bill Barr, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In one section of the statement, Trump focuses on ballot trafficking by repeatedly citing Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules.”

Barr mockingly referenced the film during the public hearings.

“The election was not stolen by fraud, and I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the ‘2000 Mules’ movie,’” Barr said, as I previously reported.

“As we near the midterm elections, we’re watching the Swamp creatures circle the drain as true Americans step up to replace the corrupt Establishment with patriots who will fight for our freedoms,” Trump said in conclusion.

“The Establishment is holding on as tightly as they can to their power as they watch it slip from their grasp,” he said. “Our country is in a nosedive. Americans are struggling to fill their gas tanks, feed their babies, educate their children, hire employees, order supplies, protect our border from invasion, and a host of other tragedies that are 100% caused by Democrats who obtained power through a rigged election, and the people of our country are both angry and sad.”

Read the entire statement here.

