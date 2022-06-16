Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 
These 5 states have the most expensive gas prices in the country right now

Travelers beware — if you’re trying to save money, you might want to get gas elsewhere

By  Lindsey Harper
   
AAA reported the average cost per gallon of gas has reached over $5 across the nation, with no signs of coming back down. Five states are competing for the highest average gas cost, with California leading the pack.

Oregon

Oregon’s average gas price is currently the fifth-most expensive in the country, at a cool $5.546 per gallon, according to AAA. “AAA Oregon/Idaho spokesperson Marie Dodds says demand remains high, and the climbing prices haven’t deterred people from getting out on the road,” The Oregonian reports.

Washington

Next up is Washington state, where the average cost of a gallon of gas is $5.555, according to AAA. The most expensive gas in Washington state is in San Juan County, which jumps over the $6 threshold at $6.136 per gallon.

Alaska

The Last Frontier State has hit $5.605 per gallon for its average cost of gas.

Nevada

Coming in second, Nevada’s state gas price average is $5.675, with its most expensive county, Washoe, charging $6.117 per gallon. However, its most expensive county is still cheaper than California’s state average.

California

While World Population Review named California the sixth happiest state, Californians probably aren’t too happy with gas being $6.428 a gallon on average. “Several Bay Area counties have prices above $6.60 a gallon, while drivers in Alpine County, a rural area along the Nevada border, are paying $7.80 per gallon,” reports Forbes. Mendocino, California, holds the record for having the most expensive gas in the United States, coming in at a whopping $9.60 per gallon, Deseret News previously reported.

