Walmart pulls MyPillow products from its stores

After MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell continued to post on social media that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, Walmart decided to pull the company’s products from its stores.

Driving the news: Lindell’s Facebook page featured live videos of interviews with conservative podcasters discussing the election, per The Hill.

What they’re saying: “While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Hill.



The pillow tycoon said the MyPillow products, which range in price from $27.99 to $55.88, were now rated below 4 stars.

“You guys are just canceling us,” Lindell told Walmart executives, according to The Daily Beast.

“You should go in there (Walmart) and see the pillows that are made in China, and all their pillows are made overseas,” he told the news website.

Worth noting: According to Axios, Lindell was hit with a sanction by a federal judge last month for making claims about an election lawsuit against Smartmatic, which sued him for defamation over his claim about the “fradulent” election. He filed a countersuit against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

