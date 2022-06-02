Tulsa shooter, who killed 4 at Oklahoma medical center, had a clear motive, police say

Multiple people were shot and killed in a shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin gave a press conference on Thursday, outlining the series of events.

Here is a timeline of the shooting and an insight into the alleged gunman, according to the police.

What happened during the mass shooting at Tulsa hospital?

The alleged shooter, Michael Louis, used two weapons — a semi-automatic handgun, which he bought from a local pawn shop two days prior, and an AR-15-style rifle bought from a gun store an hour before the shooting, according to ABC News.



Per NBC News, he began firing at 4:52 p.m. on the second floor of the building. The police received reports a minute later and arrived on the scene within three minutes.

Louis shot multiple people, killing Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and a patient, William Love, police said.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before the police got to the second floor, police said.

What was the shooter’s motive?

Franklin said the suspected shooter was Phillips’ patient. He had undergone back surgery on May 19 and was released on May 24, per CNN.

